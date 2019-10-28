Cleaning the Valley: Cops announce Rs 30 lakh reward for top three terrorists

New Delhi, Oct 28: The Jammu and Kashmir police has announced a cash reward for three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists.

Calling them as active terrorists the Kishtwar district police has announced a reward for any information leading up to Mohammad Amin, Riaz Ahmed and Muddasir Hussain. All three belong to the dreaded Hizbul Mujahideen.

The police have announced a reward of Rs 15 lakhs for Amin. In the case of Amed and Hussain, the reward is Rs 7.5 lakh each.

The development comes in the wake of the security forces cleaning the Valley of its terrorists. Police sources tell OneIndia that the three terrorists mentioned above are dangerous and are looking to carry out attacks. The source also added that they form the top rung of the Hizbul Mujahideen and nabbing or killing them is absolutely crucial.

On the other hand, Pakistan is on over-drive mode, following the abrogation of Article 370. Apart from planning a blood bath in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has also deployed over 100 Special Service Group commandos along the Line of Control (LoC).

The intelligence has stated that Pakistan would be on over-drive mode and would not only look to raise tensions along the border but also launch terrorists into the Valley. With the government easing restrictions in a phased manner, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has advised that the forces remain on a very high state of alert. Pakistan is trying to push at least 100 terrorists in Kashmir from Afghanistan.

In addition, around 15 Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists are already waiting at the terror launch-pads in Lipa valley along the Line of Control (LoC) on the Pakistani side to infiltrate in Kashmir, Intelligence reports suggest.

According to intelligence inputs, Pakistan-based terror groups may target vital installations in several key Indian cities in the next few weeks, sources said.