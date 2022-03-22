Clean govt: Manipur has no minister with pending criminal case
New Delhi, Mar 22: None of the ministers in the new Manipur government have pending criminal cases against them.
Out of the 6 ministers, all 6 are crorepatis, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms says.
The average assets of 6 ministers analysed is Rs 4.04 crores.The minister with the highest declared total assets is Konthoujam Govindas Singh from Bishenpur constituency with assets worth Rs. 8.32 crores.
The minister with the lowest declared total assets is Nongthombam Biren Singh from Heingang constituency with assets worth Rs. 1.47 crores.
All 6 ministers have declared liabilities out of which the minister with the highest liabilities is Yumnam Khemchand Singh of Singjamei constituency with Rs. 59 lakhs of liabilities.
A total of 6 (100%) ministers have declared their age to be between 45-65 years. Out of 6 ministers, 1 is a woman, the report also said.