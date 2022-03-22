Number of MLAs with criminal background in Uttarakhand down compared to 2017

In new Goa Assembly 39 of 40 are crorepatis, in 2017 it was 40 of 40

14 MLAs in new Manipur assembly have declared pending criminal cases

205 with criminal background, 366 crorepatis in new UP assembly

63 of 87 crorepatis in Punjab Assembly are from AAP

7 out of 11 ministers face criminal cases in Bhagwant Mann's cabinet

Clean govt: Manipur has no minister with pending criminal case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 22: None of the ministers in the new Manipur government have pending criminal cases against them.

Out of the 6 ministers, all 6 are crorepatis, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms says.

The average assets of 6 ministers analysed is Rs 4.04 crores.The minister with the highest declared total assets is Konthoujam Govindas Singh from Bishenpur constituency with assets worth Rs. 8.32 crores.

The minister with the lowest declared total assets is Nongthombam Biren Singh from Heingang constituency with assets worth Rs. 1.47 crores.

All 6 ministers have declared liabilities out of which the minister with the highest liabilities is Yumnam Khemchand Singh of Singjamei constituency with Rs. 59 lakhs of liabilities.

A total of 6 (100%) ministers have declared their age to be between 45-65 years. Out of 6 ministers, 1 is a woman, the report also said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 14:39 [IST]