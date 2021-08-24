YouTube
    Clean chit to AAP MP Sanjay Singh, two others in hate speech case

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Muzaffarnagar, Aug 24: The Uttar Pradesh Police has given a clean chit to AAP MP Sanjay Singh and two other party workers in a hate speech case registered here last year, officials said on Tuesday.

    Sanjay Singh
    Sanjay Singh

    In its final report filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Manoj Kumar, the Crime Branch said no evidence was found against Sanjay Singh and Aam Aadmi Party workers Samerjit Singh and Brij Kumaru, they said.

    Sanjay Singh was booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act on August 13 last year for allegedly making remarks against a community and claiming that the Uttar Pradesh government was favouring a certain class of society.

    Multiple cases were registered against the Rajya Sabha MP, who is also the AAP''s Uttar Pradesh incharge, in connection with his remarks.

    The court will hear the complainant''s reply on the final report on September 16, the officials said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 24, 2021, 10:05 [IST]
    X