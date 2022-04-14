Everything You Need to Know about India’s First Online School – K8 School

Classmates in Delhi school sent home after teacher, student test positive for COVID-19

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 14: Students at a Delhi school were sent back home after a student and a teacher tested positive for COVID-19. This comes close on the heels of schools in adjoining Noida and Ghaziabad reporting new cases.

The grim news comes a day after Delhi recorded 299 new COVID-19 cases. With this Delhi's total caseload has increased to 18,66,881.

"There are reports of a child and a teacher testing positive for Covid. Other students of the class have been sent home. We are closely tracking the situation," Atish, an MLA of the Aam Aadmi Party said.

Such reports have sparked concerns after schools reopened in Delhi. Earlier 23 students from four schools in Noida tested positive over the past few days. A private school in Ghaziabad was shutoff three days as a precautionary measure after two students tested positive for COVID-19.

"Found out yesterday that 13 children have tested positive in Khaitan Public School. The school has informed us that they have closed the school. So far, 23 children have got corona in entire Noida," the Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma, told NDTV.

Story first published: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 14:24 [IST]