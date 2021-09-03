Classes 9,11 in Delhi to follow CBSE’s two term pattern

CBSE Class 10th Results 2021: Board likely to declare results soon; here's how to check your roll number

New Delhi, Sep 03: In line with the CBSE's two terms exam pattern for Class 10, 12, the Directorate of Education called for the same assessment system for classes 9 and 11 in all public, private and government-aided schools in Delhi for the academic session 2021-22.

"Academic session will be of two-term examinations, that is, mid-term examination (Term-1) and annual examination (Term-2) with approximately 50 per cent syllabus in each.

"According to the term and subject-wise marks shared with schools, each term will have 50 per cent weightage for the calculation of final results," an order by the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

The order explained that question papers in the 90-minute Term-1 or mid-term exams that will be conducted in October or November will have multiple-choice questions. The duration of Term-2 will be two hours, and it will be descriptive with short- or long-answer questions.

Amid the COVID-19 uncertainty, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in July decided to rationalise the syllabus for the academic session 2021-22 for Classes 10 and 12.

The syllabus for the academic session 2021-22 will be divided into two terms by following a systemic approach by looking into the inter connectivity of concepts and topics by the subjects experts and the board will conduct examinations at the end of each term on the basis of the bifurcated syllabus. This has been done to increase the probability of having a Board conducted classes X and XII examinations at the end of the academic session.

Syllabus to be rationalised

The syllabus for the Board examination 2021-22 will be rationalised similar to that of the last academic session to be notified in July 2021. For academic transactions, however, schools will follow the curriculum and syllabus released by the Board. Schools will also use alternative academic calendar and inputs from the NCERT on transacting the curriculum.

More focus on internal assessment

Efforts will be made to make internal assessment/practical/project work more credible and valid as per the guidelines and moderation policy to be announced by the Board to ensure fair distribution of marks.

CBSE had noted that the term one exams would be held in November-December, 2021, and the second term exams in March-April, 2022.

