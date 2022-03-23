Class 8 student sexually assaulted: Police arrest Rajasthan teacher

YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 23: A 40-year-old government school teacher was arrested after a Class 8 student in his school accused him of sexual assault, the Jhalawar police said on Tuesday.

    The 13-year-old girl also alleged in her complaint to police that Kamlesh Soni made vulgar WhatsApp call to her, a police officer said.

    The girl complained that her teacher touched her inappropriately and kissed her on various occasions in the past one month. He frequently called her on WhatsApp, using vulfur language, she alleged.

    The area SHO said the complaint was lodged after she disclosed it to her parents.
    Police lodged a case under Section 354 of the IPC and provisions of the POCSO Act, he said.

    The girl's statement before a magistrate will be recorded on Wednesday, he said. The SHO said the accused was produced before a POCSO court, which sent him to judicial custody.
    Meanwhile, the district education officer (elementary) sought a factual report on the incident from the block education officer.

    "I have asked the BEO to visit the school concerned and to submit a report. The action in the matter against the teacher will be decided only after receiving the report," DEO Purshottam Maheshwari said.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 11:59 [IST]
    X