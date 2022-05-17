YouTube
    Class 11 exams suspended in Assam due to flood

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Guwahati, May 17: The Higher Secondary first year (class 11) examinations in Assam starting from Wednesday have been suspended partially due to floods and extensive damage caused by heavy rains in the last few days.

    Representational Image

    The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSCE), which conducts the exams, in a notification issued on Tuesday informed all the heads of the institutions under it that the Higher Secondary first year examinations to be held till Saturday are suspended until further order.

    The exams that were scheduled to be completed on June 1 have been suspended due to "prevailing inclement weather and in view of damages being caused by the natural calamities in the state".

    However, in the worst-hit Dima Hasao district, all examinations till June 1 are suspended until further order due to disruption of surface communication, AHSCE Controller of Examinations Pankaj Borthakur said in the notification.

    Around two lakh people in 20 districts of Assam have been affected by floods, with the hill district of Dima Hasao getting cut off from the rest of the state after landslides triggered by incessant rain snapped rail and road links, an official bulletin had said on Monday.

    Surface links to Assam's Barak Valley and Dima Hasao district and neighbouring states of Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur remained snapped on Tuesday.

    X