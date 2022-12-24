YouTube
    Clashes erupt at St Mary's Cathedral Basilica at Ernakulam over unified Mass

    Kochi, Dec 24: A violent clash erupted at Saint Mary's Cathedral Basilica in Kerala's Kochi on Christmas eve over a unified Holy Mass. The supporters of the unified holy mass and the other group offering mass facing the people got into a brawl inside the Basilica.

    Members of the laity who support the unified mass got into a brawl with those who opposed to it.

    The incident occurred when those who support the mode of mass approved by the Synod arrived at the Cathedral to mark their protest on Saturday. The protesters allegedly vandalised all objects placed on the altar, pushed down the lamps and wreaked havoc to seize control of the church before 10 am, the time to offer the mass.

    However, police tried to pacify the priests and laity belonging to both groups, they fought each other and raised slogans against the police.

    Supporters of the unified mass have also accused the rebel group of conducting the 'mass of evil' for the past three days by threatening the administrator.

    ernakulam kochi

    Story first published: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 18:48 [IST]
    X