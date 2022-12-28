Clashes between Christians at Kerala Church after one side refuses to adhere to Pope’s instruction

New Delhi, Dec 28: A day before Christmas on December 24, the St Mary's Cathedral (Basilica) in Kochi witnessed violent clashes between two factions of believers.

The clash was over a slight change which was instructed by the Pope which involved the methodology of the liturgy. In the past the priests would face the believers during the entire liturgy. However as per the change introduced by the Pope, the priest has to face the altar when he performs trans substantiation. It is a ritual in which the priest holds bread in one hand and wine in another and after the prayers, he says that it is the flesh and blood of Jesus.

During the evening of December 23, some priests were performing the holy communion facing the congregation of the Archdiocese Cathedral, that is the St. Mary's Basilica. Father Anthony Puthuvelil reached the altar and served the holy communion by facing away from the congregation on the lines of the instructions from the Vatican. This led to an altercation between two groups in which even women were involved. Fifteen people including two women intruded into the altar and took the Bible, Liturgy Book, Osthi (holy bread made of wheat) and Kasa (vessel of wine) away from the pedestal, while also mistreating the priest.

Many alleged that the police remained mute spectators.

They said that the police supported those who came to perform the revised liturgy. Following the incident both groups performed the liturgy in their respective manners. On December 24, St. Mary's Basilica witnessed clashes between the two groups. Even though the police were there, they made it clear that they would only intervene when law and order issues take place. This is a religious matter and hence we could not intervene the police also said. Both groups of Layman Association (Almayas) engaged in a heated argument. Some of them went on to the extent of hurling abuses at each other.

The police however invited both sides for a dialogue, but this was rejected. Finally the Additional District Magistrate invited them for a talk following which it was decided that the Church would remain closed until a solution was found.

