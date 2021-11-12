Clamour grows for withdrawal of Kangana’s Padma Shri for her freedom was bheek remarks

Kangana Ranaut claims she is late in paying tax due to 'no work'

New Delhi, Nov 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi should break his silence and tell the nation if he endorses the view of Kangana Ranaut, Congress leader Anand Sharma said.

Hon'ble @rashtrapatibhvn should immediately take back the Padma award given to Ms Ranaut.

Psychiatric evaluation should be carried out before giving such awards so that such persons do not dishonour the nation and its heroes, he said in a tweet.

Shocking and outrageous. Ms Kangana Ranaut's statement heaping insult on the courageous freedom fighters led by Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru and Sardar Patel but also belittling the sacrifices of revolutionaries like Sardar Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekar Azad and several others, he also said.

Former Haryana Chief Minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda called her remarks caller. Hindustani Awam Morcha president Jitan Ram Manjhi, whose party is in alliance with the NDA in Bihar urged all news channels to boycott her. The Padma Shri conferred upon Kangana Ranaut should be withdrawn. Else the world will think that Gandhi, Nehru, Patel, Bhagat Singh, Kalam, Mukherjee, Savarkar had begged to get freedom, he also said.

Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe said that sedition charges should be filed against Ranaut. The Aam Admi Party has submitted an application with the Mumbai Police demanding that a case be registered against her.

"Sometimes an insult to Mahatma Gandhi's sacrifice and penance, sometimes respect to his (Mahatma Gandhi's) killer, and now an insult to the sacrifices of lakhs of freedom fighters -- from Shaheed Mangal Pandey to Rani Laxmibai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and more.

Should I call this madness or treason?" BJP leader and MP, Varun Gandhi said in a tweet. He also went on to ask is this madness or treason.

