YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Clamour grows for withdrawal of Kangana’s Padma Shri for her freedom was bheek remarks

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi should break his silence and tell the nation if he endorses the view of Kangana Ranaut, Congress leader Anand Sharma said.

    Hon'ble @rashtrapatibhvn should immediately take back the Padma award given to Ms Ranaut.

    Clamour grows for withdrawal of Kangana’s Padma Shri for her freedom was bheek remarks
    President Ram Nath Kovind presents Padma Shri to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delh.PTI Photo

    Psychiatric evaluation should be carried out before giving such awards so that such persons do not dishonour the nation and its heroes, he said in a tweet.

    Shocking and outrageous. Ms Kangana Ranaut's statement heaping insult on the courageous freedom fighters led by Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru and Sardar Patel but also belittling the sacrifices of revolutionaries like Sardar Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekar Azad and several others, he also said.

    Former Haryana Chief Minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda called her remarks caller. Hindustani Awam Morcha president Jitan Ram Manjhi, whose party is in alliance with the NDA in Bihar urged all news channels to boycott her. The Padma Shri conferred upon Kangana Ranaut should be withdrawn. Else the world will think that Gandhi, Nehru, Patel, Bhagat Singh, Kalam, Mukherjee, Savarkar had begged to get freedom, he also said.

    Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe said that sedition charges should be filed against Ranaut. The Aam Admi Party has submitted an application with the Mumbai Police demanding that a case be registered against her.

    "Sometimes an insult to Mahatma Gandhi's sacrifice and penance, sometimes respect to his (Mahatma Gandhi's) killer, and now an insult to the sacrifices of lakhs of freedom fighters -- from Shaheed Mangal Pandey to Rani Laxmibai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and more.

    Should I call this madness or treason?" BJP leader and MP, Varun Gandhi said in a tweet. He also went on to ask is this madness or treason.

    More KANGANA RANAUT News  

    Read more about:

    kangana ranaut padma shri

    Story first published: Friday, November 12, 2021, 14:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 12, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X