CJI Ramana recommends Justice U U Lalit as next Chief Justice of India

New Delhi, Aug 04: Chief Justice of India, N V Ramana today, August 4 recommended the name of Justice U U Lalit as the next CJI.

Following the retirement of Justice Ramana the Supreme Court would have 30 judges as opposed to the sanctioned strength of 34. Justice Lalit is expected to be sworn in on August 27 as the 49th CJI and he would have a tenure of less than three months.

Justice Lalit is the only judge after Justice S M Sikri to be elevated from the bar who goes on to become the CJI. Justice Lalit was appointed judge of the Supreme Court in August 2014.

Justice Sikri was the CJI between 1971 and 1973.

Story first published: Thursday, August 4, 2022, 11:34 [IST]