PM Modi lauds CJI's idea of making SC judgments available in regional languages

New Delhi, Jan 22: Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud has pitched on making Supreme Court judgments available in regional languages.

"The next step of our mission is to provide translated copies of Supreme Court judgements in every Indian language. Unless we reach out to our citizens in a language that they can understand, the work we're doing isn't reaching out to 99% of people," CJI DY Chandrachud said at an event organised by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa in Mumbai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Chief Justice of India (CJI) on making emphasis on regional languages.

'At a recent function, the Hon'ble CJI Justice DY Chandrachud spoke of the need to work towards making SC judgments available in regional languages. He also suggested the use of technology for it. This is a laudatory thought, which will help many people, particularly youngsters,'' PM Modi wrote on Twitter while sharing CJI's clip.

''India has several languages, which add to our cultural vibrancy. The central government is undertaking numerous efforts to encourage Indian languages including giving the option of studying subjects like engineering and medicine in one's Matru Bhasha (mother tongue),'' PM Modi said in another tweet.

The prime minister has in the past often pitched for making judicial verdicts more accessible to the common man by making those available in regional languages.

PM Modi's remarks comes at a time when the government and the judiciary have been at loggerheads over the process of appointment of judges to the higher judiciary.

Earlier in the day, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju sought to support the views of a retired high court judge, who said the Supreme Court "hijacked" the Constitution by deciding to appoint judges itself.