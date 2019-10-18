  • search
    CJI Gogoi recommends S A Bobde as his successor

    New Delhi, Oct 18: Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi has recommended Justice S A Bobde as his successor.

    As per the convention, the sitting CJI recommends the name of his successor. The convention also demands that the senior most judge of the Supreme Court be recommended as the next CJI.

    Chief Justice of India Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Supreme Court of India Judge Justice SA Bobde
    Sharad Arvind Bobde, born in Nagpur on April 24 1956 is a former Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. He studied law at the Nagpur university and enrolled as an advocate in 1978 at Maharashtra. He practised law at the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court.

    He was designated as Senior Advocate in 1998 and was elevated to the Bench of the Bombay High Court on 29th March, 2000, as Additional Judge. He was sworn in as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court on 16th October, 2012 and was elevated as Supreme Court judge on April 12 2013. He is due to retire on April 23 2021. He will take over as CJI on November 17 2019 after Justice Ranjan Gogoi retires.

    Story first published: Friday, October 18, 2019, 11:04 [IST]
