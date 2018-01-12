CJI Dipak Misra not to address media

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra met the Attorney General KK Venugopal over the allegations made by the four Supreme Court judges in a press conference held on Friday. According to sources, AG KK Venugopal advised the Chief Justice not to address the media.

According to Bar and Bench website, CJI Dipak Misra had called AG KK Venugopal for the Unitech case and not about the SC Judges press conference. The CJI is hearing cases like he does every day.

Earlier, there were reports about CJI Dipak Misra holding a press conference.

For the first time probably in the history of India, four top judges of the Supreme Court addressed a press conference on Friday. The press conference was addressed by Justice Chelameswar and three other judges of the Supreme Court. The unprecedented move to call for a press conference was a decision taken by Justice Chelameswar. The press conference was about events in the collegium of the Supreme Court.

OneIndia News