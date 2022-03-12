Australia to list Hamas and US far right group as terrorists

Civilian killings: Forces gun down 4 terrorists in 3 encounters at J&K

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 12: The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have gunned down four terrorists in three separate encounters.

Two terrorists were from the Jaish-e-Mohammad and they were killed in an encounter that broke out at the Chewaklan area in Pulwama, the police said.

In another encounter, a terrorist who was part of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba was killed, following an encounter at the Serch area in Ganderbal. One more Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist was killed in the Rajwat area of Handwara.

"#Encounter has started at Nechama, Rajwar area of #Handwara. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," the Kashmir Zone police said in a tweet.

According to Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar, the security forces launched joint operations at four to five locations on Friday night. This led to the killing of two terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad and two from the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. One terrorist has been caught alive and the the encounters are Handwara and Pulwama are now complete.

Counter-terror operations were intensified in the Valley after a spree of killings of Hindus, Sikhs who are the religious minorities in the Union Territory. The civilian killings were reported in large numbers in September and October last.

However operations against the terrorists were intensified and by the month of October, the security forces had gunned down 13 terrorists.

The Jammu and Kashmir police said that the force is committed to hunt down these terrorists who try to create fear among the masses and spread mischief and tumult in the Valley. Such elements and their names should be excised from society the police also said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 8:20 [IST]