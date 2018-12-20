  • search
    Civilian deaths in Kashmir: AMU students take out candle light march

    By Pti
    |

    Aligarh (UP), Dec 20: Students of the Aligarh Muslim University held a candle light peace march to protest against the recent killing of seven civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

    Aligarh Muslim University
    Aligarh Muslim University

    The students, led by leaders of the AMU Students Union, Wednesday evening wore black bands and carried placards which said 'Kashmir is Bleeding', 'No More Hate' and 'Respect Human Rights'.

    The seven civilians died in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on December 15 when security forces allegedly opened fire at an unruly crowd that tried to storm the site of an encounter in which three militants and an Army man were killed, police had said.

    The students began their march from the Maulana Azad Library which culminated at the Baab-e-Syed gate.

    [AMU courts controversy again, shows Indian map without Jammu and Kashmir]

    Later, president of the AMU Students Union Salman Imtiaz handed over a memorandum to the district authorities, addressed to the President of India, stating that it is now imperative that the situation in the Kashmir Valley should be urgently prevented from deteriorating further.

    PTI

