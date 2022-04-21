Civil Services Day: PM Modi to confer Awards for Excellence in Public Administration today

Global Centre for Traditional Medicine aims to bring ancient wisdom and modern science together: PM Modi

New Delhi, Apr 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will confer the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration here on Thursday on the occasion of Civil Services Day.

He will also address civil servants during the event, the PMO said, noting that the award has been instituted to recognise "extraordinary and innovative" work done by districts and other implementing units besides central and state organisations for the welfare of common citizens.

They are also honoured for effective implementation of identified priority programmes and innovation.

Exemplary work done in five identified priority programmes will be given awards, including promoting people's participation in 'Poshan Abhiyan', promoting excellence in sports and wellness through 'Khelo India' scheme, digital payments and good governance in 'PM SVANidhi Yojana', holistic development through 'One District One Product' scheme and seamless, end-to-end delivery of services without human intervention.

The PMO said a total of 16 awards will be given this year.

Story first published: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 8:20 [IST]