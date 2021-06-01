CISCE cancels ISC class 12th board exams due to Covid-19; Assessment criteria to be out soon

Will CBSE class 12 board exams 2021 be cancelled? Rajnath Singh to hold crucial meet at 11.30 am tomorrow

New Delhi, June 01: Moments after the announcement of the Class 12 board exams cancellation, Indian School Certificate (ISC) Board examinations (Class 12) have been also cancelled.

The criteria for evaluation of marks for Class 12 students will be released soon.

'The final decision on compiling results is yet to be taken,'' Dr G Immanuel, Chairman, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to ANI.

The decision by Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) came on the lines of cancellation of the board exams by CBSE, which was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It was decided that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

The prime minister asserted that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and that the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

The CICSE had last week asked its affiliated schools to submit data, including average of marks obtained by Class 12 students in Class 11 and during this session.

The board had postponed Class 12 exams which were scheduled from May 4 in light of the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 21:48 [IST]