    CID detains Bangladeshi national in Jakir Hossain bomb attack case

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Feb 24: The West Bengal CID has detained a Bangladeshi national in connection with the blast in Murshidabad's Nimtita Railway Station in which state minister Jakir Hossain and over 20 others were injured, an official said on Wednesday.

    Hossain, Trinamool Congress MLA and the minister of state for labour, was waiting at platform number 2 to catch a train to Kolkata around 10 pm on February 17 when the blast occurred, seriously injuring him and the others.

    Bengal elections 2021: Bihar model of polling to be followed

    "We have detained one person and investigation is underway," a senior CID official said.

    Hossain and the other injured persons are undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital in the city.

    Wednesday, February 24, 2021, 15:19 [IST]
