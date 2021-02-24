YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CHSE Odisha Plus II Exam-2021 date announced, Here’s complete schedule

    By
    |

    Bhubaneswar, Feb 24: Odisha government Wednesday announced May 18 as the date for the plus two examination conducted by Council of Higher Secondary Education.

    CHSE Odisha Plus II Exam-2021 date announced, Here’s complete schedule

    School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash said the examinations for Arts, Science and Commerce streams will begin from May 18 and continue till June 12. The examination for vocational course is scheduled from May 28, 2021, he said.

    RRB NTPC 5th phase exam date announced: Admit cards from this date

    CHSE Odisha Plus II Exam-2021 date announced, Here’s complete schedule

    CHSE Odisha Plus II Exam-2021 date announced, Here’s complete schedule

    CHSE Odisha Plus II Exam-2021 date announced, Here’s complete schedule

    CHSE Odisha Plus II Exam-2021 date announced, Here’s complete schedule

    CHSE Odisha Plus II Exam-2021 date announced, Here’s complete schedule

    CHSE Odisha Plus II Exam-2021 date announced, Here’s complete schedule

    CHSE Odisha Plus II Exam-2021 date announced, Here’s complete schedule

    Around 3.50 lakh students will write the plus two examination this year, Dash said. CHSE begins the examination with English paper every year but has opted for physics this time keeping in mind the students' preparation for the national level competitive examinations, he added.

    More ODISHA News

    Read more about:

    odisha examination

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X