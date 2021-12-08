Centre mandates Air Suvidha portal for ease of travel: All you need to know

Christmas-New Year: Karnataka to discuss possible COVID-19 curbs

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Dec 08: The Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai will meet with officials and take stock of the situation in the wake of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 being reported.

He would take stock of the COVID-19 related data from officials and place before the State Cabinet. The exercise is being carried out keeping in view the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The government is closely monitoring the situation in the wake of Omicron cases being reported. State Education Minister, B C Nagesh said that the government will not hesitate to close the schools if the situation does not come under control.

The education department is monitoring the situation on an hourly basis and we will not hesitate to initiate action if the need be, he said.He also said that appropriate decisions will be taken on conducting of exams. In case there is a severe spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, then we are keeping the option of cancelling exams and closing schools, Nagesh further added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 12:46 [IST]