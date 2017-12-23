Christmas: Mizoram beefs up security to ensure peace

Aizawl, Dec 23: The Mizoram government has made elaborate security arrangements to ensure that Christmas and New Year celebrations pass off peacefully in the state, a top police official on Saturday said.

Aizawl district SP Neihchungnunga told PTI that Police mobile and foot patrolling were being conducted round-the-clock with Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) heading the teams.

He said that all the officers of the pollice stations, assisted by armed battalion personnel, conducted patrolling within their jurisdiction to prevent any untoward incidents in the Christians-dominated state.

Meanwhile, the state excise and narcotics department has declared Decenber 23-26 as dry days.

PTI