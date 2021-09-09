Christian girls largely becoming victims of 'Love Jihad': Catholic Bishop

oi-Prakash KL

A Catholic bishop has sparked off a controversy by claiming that youths mainly Christians are being trapped by extremist groups through "love and narcotic jihad" in Kerala and using them for destructive activities like terrorism.

At an event organised by the church at Kuruvilangad, he spoke about the presence of Jihadis in the society whose aim is to destroy peace and religious harmony across the world. Since India is a secular country, the extremists are adopting different methods to accomplish their mission.

"Two such means are love jihad and narcotic jihad. As jihadis know that it is not easy to destroy people belonging to other religions using weapons in a democratic country like ours, they attempt other such means to achieve their target," Catholic bishop Kallarangatt is quoted as saying by the PTI.

He highlighted former DGP Loknath Behera's recent statement where the ex-cop claimed that Kerala had become recruiting ground for terror outfits and a sleeper cell of extremist groups exists in the state. The bishop alleges that they are trained in trapping non-Muslim girls, brainwashing them and converting them to their religion.

The Catholic bishop added that the converted people are being sent to terrorist camps in Afghanistan. "Nowadays, Christian girls are largely becoming victims of such traps...We need to recognise that jihadis, with extreme mindset, have laid the trap in schools, colleges, hostels, commercial establishments and other such public places and institutions with an aim to lure the girls at their tender age," he said.

He accused the people in power of turning blind to "love and narcotic jihad". "The politicians, socio-cultural leaders and journalists, who try to deny the fact, may have their own vested interests to do so," he concluded.