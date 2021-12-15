Chopper crash: Lone survivor Group Captain Varun Singh passes on Wednesday

Fact Check: Were there celebrations in Tamil Nadu, Kerala following death of Bipin Rawat?

Bengaluru, Dec 15: Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of Tamil Nadu chopper crash, passed away at Command Hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday, as per news agency ANI.

On December 8, the army chopper ferrying 14 including India's first chief of defence staff (CDS), his wife Madhulika Rawat crashed near Coonoor.

Thirteen of the 14 people on board the Mi-17V5 helicopter were killed, while the Group Captain was admitted to a hospital in Wellington with severe burn injuries following the crash. Later, he was shifted to Air Force Command hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the death of the Group Captain on Twitter. He tweeted, "Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."

The Group Captain was recently conferred with the Shaurya Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind for his act of exceptional gallantry.