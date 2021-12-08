Chopper Crash Updates: General Bipin Rawat, his wife laid to rest with full military honours
Chennai, Dec 10: The last rites of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, who died in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday was performed with full military honours at Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment.
Catch all the updates here:
Delhi: #CDSGeneralBipinRawat laid to final rest with full military honours. His last rites were performed along with his wife Madhulika Rawat, who too lost her life in #TamilNaduChopperCrash.— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021
Their daughters Kritika and Tarini performed their last rites. pic.twitter.com/ijQbEx9m51
Delhi: Daughters of #CDSGeneralBipinRawat and Madhulika Rawat - Kritika and Tarini - pay tribute to their parents. Other members of the family also join them in paying last respects. pic.twitter.com/Wc88k8oZaF— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021
IAF has constituted a tri-service Court of Inquiry to investigate the cause of the tragic helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. The inquiry would be completed expeditiously & facts brought out. Till then, to respect the dignity of the deceased, uninformed speculation may be avoided.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 10, 2021
#WATCH | Delhi: Citizens raise slogans of "Jab tak suraj chaand rahega, Bipin ji ka naam rahega", as the cortège of #CDSGeneralBipinRawat proceeds towards Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment. pic.twitter.com/s7sjV4vg73— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021
#WATCH | Delhi: The funeral procession of #CDSGeneralBipinRawat leaves from his residence to Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment pic.twitter.com/ysWIGSEjDk— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021
