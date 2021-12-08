Chopper Crash Updates: General Bipin Rawat, his wife laid to rest with full military honours

YouTube
    Chennai, Dec 10: The last rites of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, who died in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday was performed with full military honours at Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment.

    Chopper Crash LIVE: General Bipin Rawat, his wife laid to rest with full military honours

    Catch all the updates here:

    Newest First Oldest First
    6:00 PM, 10 Dec
    Ashes of Gen Rawat to be taken to Haridwar: Family
    Family members of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat have planned to take his ashes to Haridwar on Saturday after completion of cremation rituals in Delhi, his daughter said on Friday. He is being laid to rest at the Brar Square Crematorium at the Delhi Cantonment, where his mortal remains were taken to in a solemn procession from his official residence at 3, Kamraj Marg, on a ceremonial gun carriage, which was bedecked with flowers.
    5:54 PM, 10 Dec
    Late General Bipin Rawat was one of the bravest soldiers in the country: Delhi CM
    Late General Bipin Rawat was one of the bravest soldiers in the country. His sudden demise is a huge loss for the entire country. We have paid tribute to him. He will forever be in our memories: Arvind Kejriwal, CM, Delhi
    5:40 PM, 10 Dec
    UP Govt announces Rs 50 lakh compensation, job to kin of Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan
    I met the family members of Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan who died in the helicopter crash to express my condolences. The state govt will provide a job to his family member and Rs 50 lakh. We will also name an institution after him: CM Yogi Adityanath
    5:20 PM, 10 Dec
    Watch: CDS General Bipin Rawat laid to final rest with full military honours, 17-gun salute.
    5:01 PM, 10 Dec
    CDS General Bipin Rawat laid to final rest with full military honours. His last rites were performed along with his wife Madhulika Rawat, who too lost her life in chopper crash.
    4:31 PM, 10 Dec
    Daughters of CDS General Bipin Rawat and Madhulika Rawat - Kritika and Tarini - pay tribute to their parents. Other members of the family also join them in paying last respects.
    4:24 PM, 10 Dec
    Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pay tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat
    4:20 PM, 10 Dec
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat.
    4:19 PM, 10 Dec
    Defence Attaches of different nations pay tribute to CDS General BipinRawat
    4:19 PM, 10 Dec
    DRDO chief Dr G Satheesh Reddy pays tribute
    3:55 PM, 10 Dec
    The mortal remains of CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat brought to Brar Square crematorium, Delhi Cantonment.
    3:55 PM, 10 Dec
    Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India and Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India pay tribute to CDS General BipinRawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat.
    3:38 PM, 10 Dec
    He was somebody who invested a lot in improving the links b/w the UK & India in the area of defence. So, it's a great loss. We remember him, his wife & all others who died in the crash, including many close friends of British High Commission: Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner
    3:38 PM, 10 Dec
    It's incredibly sad. He was a pioneer as he started the joint defence approach which we follow in the UK. He led that approach in India. It's very sad for India to lose a great leader, a soldier & a thoroughly nice man: Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner
    3:38 PM, 10 Dec
    I wanted to pay tribute & to come in person for that ceremony as we remember him as a great military leader, emphatic, warm, determined & great friend to move forward cooperation with my country. He'll be really fondly remembered: Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France
    3:21 PM, 10 Dec
    The gun carriage with General Bipin Rawat's mortal remains will arrive at Brar Square around 3:30 pm. A wreath-laying ceremony will be held till 4:15 pm. Family rituals will be then conducted till 4:30 pm. Gen Rawat's funeral pyre will be lit around 4:45 pm accompanied by a 17-gun salute.
    3:21 PM, 10 Dec
    The mortal remains of General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika will be moved from their Kamaraj Marg residence to the Brar Square crematorium shortly in a gun carriage.
    3:20 PM, 10 Dec
    The IAF has appealed to avoid speculation around the chopper crash that killed CDS General Bipin Rawat and 12 others in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. "IAF has constituted a tri-service Court of Inquiry to investigate the cause of the tragic helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. The inquiry would be completed expeditiously & facts brought out. Till then, to respect the dignity of the deceased, uninformed speculation may be avoided," IAF has tweeted.
    3:19 PM, 10 Dec
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Brigadier LS Lidder's wife.
    2:54 PM, 10 Dec
    Citizens raise slogans of "Jab tak suraj chaand rahega, Bipin ji ka naam rahega"
    2:53 PM, 10 Dec
    A crowd joins the funeral procession of CDS General Bipin Rawat as it proceeds to Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment.
    2:52 PM, 10 Dec
    Watch: Funeral procession of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat begins from his residence to Brar Square
    2:52 PM, 10 Dec
    These include--Gen Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Sri Lanka Army: Admiral Ravindra Chandrasiri Wijegunaratne (Retd), former Chief of Defence Staff of Sri Lanka -- CDS Rawat's course-mate at National Defence College and a dear friend and Brig Dorji Rinchen, Deputy Chief Operations Officer, Royal Bhutan Army Suprobal Janasewashree Lt Gen Bal Krishna Karki, Chief of General Staff, Nepali Army Lt Gen Waker-UZ-Zaman, Principal Staff Officer, Armed Forces Division, Bangladesh
    2:24 PM, 10 Dec
    The funeral procession of CDS General Bipin Rawat leaves from his residence to Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment
    2:24 PM, 10 Dec
    Military commanders of Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, and Bangladesh to attend last rites India’s first CDS Gen Bipin Rawat
    2:23 PM, 10 Dec
    Funeral procession of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat begins from his residence to Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment
    2:12 PM, 10 Dec
    The three service chiefs - Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari & Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar pay tribute
    2:12 PM, 10 Dec
    Chief Justice of India NV Ramana pays last respects to CDS General Bipin Rawat
    2:12 PM, 10 Dec
    Chief Justice of India NV Ramana pays last respects to CDS General Bipin Rawat
    2:12 PM, 10 Dec
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat who lost his life in the IAF chopper crash on Wednesday
