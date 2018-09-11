Choksi held Indian, Antiguan passports at same time: ED

New Delhi, Sep 11: Fugitive businessman and PNB scam accused Illegally held Indian and Antiguan passports at the same time.

The Enforcement Directorate said that it learnt about this during investigation. The ED says that holding dual citizenship is illegal.

Earlier Choksi denied the allegations levelled bu the ED. In a video interview, answering questions from news agency ANI, posed by his lawyer in Antigua he said that the allegations of him setting up shell companies to route money were wrong. He also said tbat the ED had illegally attached his property.

Choksi further said that his passport was revoked on February 16, which rendered him immobile.