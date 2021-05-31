Mehul Choksi may have taken girlfriend on romantic trip to Dominica, got caught: Antiguan PM

Choksi admitted to hospital, tests negative for COVID-19

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 31: Fugitive businessman, Mehul Choksi has been shifted to a government quarantine facility in Dominica. The 62 year old was taken to a hospital in Roseau, the local media reported. Reports also said that Choksi tested negative for COVID-19.

He is now a patient at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital. He is currently in a private room which is manned by heavy security. A Dominican Court had restrained authorities from removing Choksi who was arrested in the Caribbean island nation while he was trying to escape from Antigua.

Choksi still Indian national, a fit case for deportation, ED will argue in Dominica court

The order was made following a petition by Choksi's lawyers. The High Court of Justice in Dominica "restrained" the authorities from "removing" Choksi till further orders, the local media reported.

Meanwhile India's High Commissioner to the Port of Spain Arun Kumar Sahu is likely to travel to Dominica and seek a formal extradition of the fugitive businessman.

India has activated its diplomatic channels is seeking to initiate dialogue with Dominica on the extradition of Choksi. India does not have a formal extradition treaty with Dominica.

Meanwhile the the matter relating to the repatriation of Choksi will be heard again today. Earlier it was said that he would be repatriated to Antigua and not India. Choksi is currently in the custody of the Dominica Police. A habeas corpus plea mandates that a person is brought before a judge especially to secure the person's release unless lawful grounds are shown for the detention.

Choksi's legal team said that he is entitled to legal representation- be it in Antigua or Dominica.

Monday, May 31, 2021, 10:13 [IST]