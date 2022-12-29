Chinese woman suspected of spying on Dalai Lama detained in Gaya

The mysterious woman, alleged of spying on religious leader Dalai Lama, has been detained in Gaya in Bihar.

Patna, Dec 29: The cops detained a Chinese woman suspected of spying on Dalai Lama in the Gaya district in Bihar on Thursday.

"Police detain the suspected (Chinese) woman in Bodh Gaya in connection with an alleged threat to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama. She is being interrogated," JS Gangwar, ADG (headquarters) confirmed to ANI.

A police officer has informed a daily that the intelligence officers questioning the woman to know the reason behind her overstay in India and visiting Gaya at a time when Dalai Lama is coming to the place.

Police had earlier issued a sketch of the woman, identified as Song Xiaolan, besides sharing her passport and visa details with the press. Security was beefed up around the Mahabodhi Temple Complex with the screening of devotees being intensified.

"We got inputs about a Chinese woman who has been overstaying in India and is presently said to be in Bodhgaya, which we verified and launched a search. In view of the inputs, the security personnel deployed in Bodh Gaya for the security of the Dalai Lama were alerted," a report quoted Gaya senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harpreet Kaur as stating.

The ANI report said that the Chinese woman had been living in different parts of the country, including Bodhgaya for over a year now. However, there is no record in the foreign section about the Chinese woman and her stay.

This year the Dalai Lama resumed his annual tour to Bodhgaya after it had been suspended for the last two years owing to COVID-19. At the Kaal Chakra maidan, he had addressed a gathering. He would be in Bodhgaya until December 31 during which he would impart teaching everyday, the report also added.