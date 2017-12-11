Chinese troops not leaving Doklam this winter, around 1,800 PLA soldiers likely to stay

During every winter both India and China reduce the number of troops posted along the border because of the extreme climate in the Himalayan region. But this year, around 1,600-1,800 Chinese troops have established a permanent presence in the Doklam area near Sikkim where borders of India, Bhutan and China meet, said a TOI report.

Doklam is a disputed territory which both Bhutan and China claim to be theirs. India has reason to be concerned since China has been gradually increasing its troop level at Doklam.

There have been territorial disputes between China and Bhutan over Doklam and India has been staunchly supporting Thimphu over the issue.

The report says that China has now constructed two helipads, upgraded roads, scores of pre-fabricated huts, shelters and stores to withstand the freezing winter in the high-altitude region.

Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day-long standoff in Doklam since June 16 after the Indian side stopped the building of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army.

Bhutan and India were in touch with each other during the course of the face-off that ended on August 28.

Days after the face-off ended, Army Chief Bipin Rawat had said China has started "flexing its muscles" and warned that the situation in India's northern border could snowball into a larger conflict. There are also reports that People's Liberation Army (PLA) has increased more troops on its forward post in Yatung.

OneIndia News