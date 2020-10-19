YouTube
    Chinese soldier with civil, military documents captured near Demchok area of Ladakh

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 19: A soldier of the Chinese Army has been captured near the Demchok area of Ladakh this morning. He is currently in the custody of the Indian Army. The agencies are probing a possible espionage angle. Sources tell OneIndia that he is currently being questioned.

    He would be handed over shortly to the Chinese Army as per established protocol with a stern warning. He would have to file the due procedures before he is handed over.

    The source also said that he was carrying civil and military documents with him at the time of his capture. He is a Corporal Rank soldier and is a resident of Shangxizhen town of central Zhejiang province, China.

    New Fire and Fury Corps commander to head Indo-China talks this week

    The Indian Army in a statement said, " a PLA soldier identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long was apprehended in the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh on 19 October 2920 after he had strayed across the LAC."

    "The PLA soldier has been provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions. A request has also been received from the PLA about the whereabouts of the missing soldier.

    As per protocols, he will be returned to the Chinese officials at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point after completion of formalities."

