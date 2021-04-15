Chinese Navy has had regular presence in Indian Ocean Region: Navy Chief

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 15: Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said that India has observed regular presence of Chinese Navy in the Indian Ocean Region over the past decade.

"As far as if they will move in the Indian Ocean Region, we have seen a regular Chinese naval presence in the Indian Ocean Region for over a decade now," he said while speaking at the Raisina Dialogue.

He said that China looks west for its energy, markets and resources and hence it will not be surprising that soon they would be coming into the Indian Ocean Region because flag follows trade.

"We are not surprised by the pace of Chinese Navy development. They have their wherewithal, they have the intent," he said while commenting on the development of China's Navy and a third aircraft carrier.

"The point is very clear that their intention is to replicate something of the Carrier Battle Groups that US Navy has. They have nearly all the components in place," he said. However, he said, "the most important thing that they will have to develop is the competence and capability of their carrier air wing, which takes time."

US Navy Indo-Pacific Command commander, Admiral Phillip Davidson who was part of the discussion said that the relations with India remains one of Indo-Pacific Command's highest priority. India is a vital partner in strengthening the security and stability in the region, he also said.