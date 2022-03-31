Chinese man living in airport for 14 years: His reason is his family

New Delhi, Mar 31: A Chinese man has been living at Beijing Capital International Airport for the last 14 years. He does not have any intention of going back to his family.

Wei Jianguo moved into the airport following a fallout with his family who were not happy about his drinking and smoking. The 60 year old is out of job and has been loving at the Terminal 2 of the airport since 2008, the China Daily reported.

"My family told me if I wanted to stay, I had to quit smoking and drinking. If I couldn't do that, I had to give them all my monthly government allowance of 1,000 yuan. Then how would I be able to by alcohol and cigarettes, he told the China Daily in an interview.

He said that he was fired from his job when he was 40 years old and since then has not been able to find a job due to his age. Last year he was asked to leave when a video of him eating noodles at the waiting room of the terminal went viral. He said that after laying low for a few days he returned. At least I have my freedom at the airport, he also said.

Thursday, March 31, 2022, 14:19 [IST]