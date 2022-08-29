India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Date, time, where and when to watch it LIVE and more

Chinese drones are Pak's faceless terrorists in India, but now it's NIA on prowl

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

These drones from Pakistan are not being sent just to drop off arms and ammunition. In a lot of cases, the agencies have found that these rogue drones have dropped off heroin and opium too.

New Delhi, Aug 29: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has begun probing cases of drone sightings in Jammu and Kashmir. There has been a sharp rise in the number of drone sightings which have been making sorties to drop off arms and ammunition for the local terrorists.

The NIA recently carried out raids in eight locations in Srinagar, Doda, Samba, Jammu and Kathua after it took over the case. In the case it was found that these drones were dropping off weapons meant for the The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

Drones are not being sent just to drop off arms and ammunition. There have been multiple cases where the agencies have found that these rogue drones from Pakistan have dropped off heroin and opium too.

Drone shot down: Pakistan continues with tactics to threaten Amarnath Yatra

Earlier this year, the security agencies had said in an assessment that these rogue drones are going to be the biggest challenge ahead. These drones act as faceless terrorists and are used to facilitate the foot-soldiers on the ground, an official pointed out to OneInidia.

The new techniques that are being adopted by Pakistan and are being used in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab have been spoken about in a paper titled, "Drones: A new frontier for Police." This was published in the Indian Police Journal by IPS officer, Pankaj Kumar Singh.

A new committee too had been formed in 2019 by the Ministry of Home Affairs to analyse the various threats including the ones posed by drones.

Last year, it may be recalled that twin drone blasts were reported on the Indian Air Force's technical airport in Jammu. In the incident that took place on June 27 2021, the police found that it was the Lashkar-e-Tayiba which was behind the incident.

In January this year the top commanders of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba held a meeting in Pakistan to discuss their drone strategy in India. The meeting which was also attended by the Jaish-e-Mohammad operatives was held in Taxila in the Punjab province.

During the meeting, it was decided to carry out small drone driven blasts closer to the border by using the Chinese commercial drones. An Intelligence Bureau official says that following the meeting in Taxila, the ISI had a meeting at Kotla district in Pakistan occupied Kashmir to take stock of the plan that had been set in motion.

Army fires at Pakistani drone in Jammu

In the past couple of months, the Intelligence Bureau has raised concerns about Pakistan using bigger drones to smuggle in arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on the other hand designated Bharat Electronics as the lead agency for the production and development of an anti-drone system.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, August 29, 2022, 13:23 [IST]