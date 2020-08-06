China’s unlawful, belligerent territorial aggression says US in letter of support to India

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 06: The United States has said that the closer relationship with India is all the more important in the wake of the tensions with China.

The US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs chief, Eliot Engel in a letter to Foreign Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar said, " we are writing jointly to demonstrate the strong bipartisan support for the US-India relationship. Members of both parties recognise that a strong US-India partnership will have on the trajectory of the 21st century. As PM Modi said in February this year, our ties are longer just another partnership. It is far greater and closer friendship."

This closer relationship is all the more important as India faces aggression from China along your shared border, which is part of the Chinese government's consistent pattern of unlawful and belligerent territorial aggression across the Indo-Pacific. The US will remain steadfast in support of India's efforts to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the letter also said.

We acknowledge the ongoing serious security and counterterrorism concerns in the region and look forward to working with your government to address these concerns while upholding our shared commitments to the democratic values of freedoms on which are countries' bond was built, the letter also said.