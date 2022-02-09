Will Facebook, Twitter, Instagram be banned in India? Check new IT Rules, Regulations and Penalties 2021

Is Pan Bahar working with these celebs to boost their hold in the Mouth freshener segment?

Chinar Corps' Instagram account activated after being suspended for a week

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 8: The Instagram account of the Indian Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps was activated on Wednesday after being suspended for more than a week.

Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Corps had been suspended more than a week ago, Army officials had earlier said.

The pages on Facebook and Instagram were created to negate the lies and propaganda flowing from across the border and also to apprise people of the real situation in the Kashmir valley, an official said.

A senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the matter had been taken up with the authorities concerned in Facebook, but so far there has been no response from their side.

"A link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed," read the messages on both Facebook as well as Instagram pages of the Chinar Corps, a popular name of XV Corps of the Army in Kashmir.

There was no immediate response from Facebook and Instagram, which are a part of the same company.

The two social media websites remove a page if it does not follow the rules and regulations laid by the company or if people report about it.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 12:02 [IST]