oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Sep 24: Rejecting the latest claims made by China over the Galwan Valley clash, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said that the provocative behaviour of the Chinese disturbed the peace and tranquillity between the two countries.

The statement comes after China blamed India for the violent clash between both sides resulting in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers in 2020. Thus violating all border agreements between the two countries as India encroached on Chinese territory, it claimed.

"We reject such statements. Our position with regard to developments last year along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh has been clear and consistent, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Chinese MFA Spokesperson's comments on the Galwan Valley incident.

He added. "It was the provocative behaviour and unilateral attempts of the Chinese side to alter status quo in contravention of all our bilateral agreements that resulted in serious disturbance of peace and tranquillity. This has also impacted the bilateral relations,"

On 15 June 2020, the two sides engaged in aggressive melee and skirmishes where soldiers attacked each other with iron rods and barbed wires. In the last 13 months, there have been several rounds of diplomatic and military talks, but the issue has not been fully resolved.

New Delhi has been firm on its stand that it takes a responsible approach in border management.

"As emphasized by EAM in his meeting with Chinese FM earlier this month, it is our expectation that the Chinese side will work towards early resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh while fully abiding by bilateral agreements & protocols," the MEA said.

Earlier, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian blamed India for the violent clash. He said, "All the agreements and treaties between China and India on upholding the peace and stability in the area of the LAC have played an important role in upholding stability in the border areas."

Story first published: Friday, September 24, 2021, 19:39 [IST]