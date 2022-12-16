China preparing for war, but our government hiding this fact: Rahul Gandhi

'They used to do praise me 24 hours, remember?' Rahul Gandhi on his image in media

New Delhi, Dec 16: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that China is preparing itself to wage a war against India and the Indian government which is in deep slumber is not accepting that but hiding facts from the country.

Addressing a press conference in Rajastha, Rahul Gandhi said "China is preparing for war, not for an incursion. See their pattern of weapons. They are preparing for war. Our government is not accepting it. The government of India is working on events, not on strategy."

"China has taken our land. They are thrashing our security forces personnel in Arunachal. The threat of China is clear. And the government is hiding it, ignoring it. China is preparing for an offensive in Ladakh and Arunachal. And the government of India is sleeping," Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi's comments comes amid fresh clash between India and China soldiers in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on 9 December. The Indian Army gave a befitting reply to the Chinese side sending them home.

The Tawang incident is the first major clash between the India and the Chinese armies since August 2020 near Rinchen La in eastern Ladakh. Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a brief face-off near Yangtse in October last year as well and it was resolved following talks between local commanders of the two sides according to established protocols.

The ties between India and China nosedived significantly following the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades. Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers and heavy weaponry.

However, the opposition parties have been demanding discussion in Parliament while the defence minister Rajnath Singh issued a statement and assured of border security.

Following the eastern Ladakh standoff, the Indian Army significantly bolstered its operational capabilities along the LAC in the eastern theatre.

India has been maintaining that its relationship with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas. India has been ramping up the development of infrastructure along the near 3,500-km LAC following the eastern Ladakh standoff that began on May 5, 2020.