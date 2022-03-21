YouTube
    China plane crash: DGCA puts Boeing 737 fleets of Indian carriers on 'enhanced surveillance'

    New Delhi, Mar 21: The DGCA has put the Boeing 737 fleets of Indian carriers on "enhanced surveillance" after a China Eastern Airlines aircraft of the same make crashed on Monday killing 132 people, its chief Arun Kumar said.

    Four Indian carriers - SpiceJet, Vistara, Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express - have Boeing 737 aircraft in their fleets.

    When asked what steps the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is taking following Monday's crash, Kumar told PTI, "Flight safety is serious business and we are closely studying the situation. In the interim, we are focusing on enhanced surveillance of our 737 fleet." A Boeing 737-800 aircraft of China Eastern Airlines, which was on way from Kunming to Guangzhou, crashed in Tengxian County in the city of Wuzhou, killing 123 passengers and nine crew members.

    Boeing 737 Max aircraft is an advanced version of Boeing 737-800 and both belong to the 737 series. The US-based aircraft manufacturer Boeing did not respond to PTI's request for a statement on the matter.

    Two Boeing 737 Max aircraft were involved in accidents in the six month period between October 2018 and March 2019, killing a total of 346 people. Following these two accidents, the DGCA had banned Boeing 737 Max planes in India in March 2019.

    After Boeing made necessary software rectifications to the satisfaction of the DGCA, the ban on the aircraft's commercial operations was lifted after 27 months in August last year.

    china

