    China plane crash: A look at Indian carriers operating Boeing 737 aircraft

    New Delhi, Mar 22: The DGCA has put the Boeing 737 fleets of Indian carriers on "enhanced surveillance" after a China Eastern Airlines aircraft of the same make crashed on Monday with 132 people on board, its chief Arun Kumar said. Three Indian carriers -- SpiceJet, Vistara and Air India Express -- have Boeing 737 aircraft in their fleets.

    After Boeing made necessary software rectifications to the satisfaction of the DGCA, the ban on the aircraft's commercial operations was lifted after 27 months in August last year.

    A look at the Indian carriers operating Boeing 737 aircraft in their fleets

    Air India:

    Air India operates a fleet of both narrow-body and wide-body aircraft Airbus A320ceo family, Airbus A320neo, and widebody fleet is Boeing 747, Boeing 777 series, and Boeing 787 making a total of 125 aircraft.

    • Airbus A319-100: 22
    • Airbus A320-200: 9
    • Airbus A320neo : 27
    • Airbus A321-200 : 20
    • Boeing 747-400: 4
    • Boeing 777-200LR : 3
    • Boeing 777-300ER: 13
    • Boeing 787-800: 27

    Spicejet

    • Boeing 737-900: 5
    • Boeing 737 MAX 8: 13
    • Boeing 737-800: 36
    • Boeing 737-700: 5

    Vistara

    • Boeing 737-800: 5
    • Boeing 737-900: 2

    Air India Express

    Boeing 737-800: 25

    The Boeing 737 Max aircraft is an advanced version of the Boeing 737-800, and was involved in two crashes between October 2018 and March 2019, killing all 346 people. A ban on the Boeing 737 Max plane in India was passed by the DGCA in March 2019 and was later lifted in August 2021 after Boeing completed software rectifications to the satisfaction of the agency.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 12:34 [IST]
