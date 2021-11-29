China makes biggest flyby of warplanes over Taiwan since October

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 29: Taiwan has said that 27 Chinese aircraft entered its air defence buffer zone on Sunday. This is the latest in a long series of incursions by Beijing in an attempt to up the pressure on the self-ruled island.

The defence ministry said that the Taiwan scrambled combat aircraft to warn the Chinese planes to leave. Taiwan also deployed missile systems to monitor them. The incursion that took place on Sunday included 18 fighter jets and five H-6 bombers along with a Y-20 aerial refuelling system.

The defence ministry said that the Chinese aircraft flew into Taiwan's air defence identification zone near the southern part of Taiwan and out into the Pacific Ocean before returning to China.

In early October 52 aircraft were detected close to Taiwan. The development comes after a US lawmaker defied China's demand that she abandon her trip to Taiwan. IN the past year, the number of Chinese incursions into Taiwan have increased.

Chinese President, Xi Jinping met with officers at a military conference where he called or military talent cultivation to support and strengthen the armed forces. President Xi is learnt to have said that taken is imperative in achieving victory in military competition and gaining the upper hand in future wars.

China continues to claim that Taiwan is its own territory and would be brought under control by force if necessary. China also refuses to recognise the island's government and has increasingly sought to isolate the independence leaning administration.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, November 29, 2021, 8:30 [IST]