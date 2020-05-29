China, India capable of resolving issues through dialogue: Beijing rejects Trump's mediation offer

New Delhi, May 29: Beijing on Friday rejected Donald Trump's mediation offer, saying 'China, India capable of resolving issues.'

Trump said on Wednesday that he was "ready, willing and able" to "mediate or arbitrate" the raging border dispute between India and China, amid the continuing standoff between the militaries of the two neighbours at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute. Thank you!" Trump said in an early morning tweet.

Trump previously offered to mediate between India and Pakistan, a proposal rejected by New Delhi which maintains that there is no role for any third party in bilateral issues.

Meanwhile, there has been no recent contact between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, reports said on Friday.

The last time the two leaders spoke was on April 4, when the subject of the conversation was hydroxychloroquine, an official said, hours after US President Donald Trump appeared to suggest that he had spoken with PM Modi in recent days.

This comes in the wake of Trump suggesting that he had spoken with PM Modi in recent days. India is directly in contact with China to address the border stand off, it was also reiterated.

Both India and China are locked in a stand off in the Ladakh region along the Line of Actual Control. China had in fact first adopted an aggressive posturing by sending in 6,000 soldiers to the region.

The nearly 3,500-km-long LAC is the de-facto border between India and China. Several areas along the LAC in Ladakh and North Sikkim have witnessed major military build-up by both the Indian and Chinese armies recently, in a clear signal of escalating tension and hardening of respective positions by the two sides even two weeks after they were engaged in two separate face-offs.

India has said the Chinese military was hindering normal patrolling by its troops along the LAC in Ladakh and Sikkim and strongly refuted Beijing's contention that the escalating tension between the two armies was triggered by trespassing of Indian forces across the Chinese side.