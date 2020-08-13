YouTube
    China hopes India will not complicate border issue

    New Delhi, Aug 13: China has said that it hoped that India would not complicate the border issue along the Line of Actual Control.

    Amidst heightened tensions, why India should be wary of China’s Comment crew

    China expressed hope that the Indian side can meet the Chinese side half way and not do anything to further complicate the situation. The Chinese embassy spokesperson tweeted that China hoped India will refrain from any action that will complicate the border situation and that it will create a favourable condition for maintaining peace and stability in the border areas. The Chinese also said that they hoped for healthy development of bilateral relations.

    Indo-China stand-off: Two HAL light combat choppers deployed in Ladakh

    This statement came in the wake of an Indian source stating that the confrontation would go on for longer. The official also said that the two countries have been maintaining close communication through both military and diplomatic channels. The overall situation at the border is becoming stable, the official had also said.

    While the Chinese say that the border situation does not get complicated, the fact is that they are yet to withdrawn from the Depsang Plains and the Pangong Tso areas.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 13, 2020, 8:45 [IST]
