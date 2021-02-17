Chilean politician faces fury for defending son who raped a 12 year old girl

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 17: A Chilean, right wing politician has created a controversy after he defended his son, who is accused of raping a 12 year old girl by saying she had a woman's body.

The politician, Ivan Roca even said that the young girl's parents should have protected her better. Rocca is a councillor in the opposition right wing Chilean Independent Democratic Union political party. He made the statement in the defence of his son Jurgen Roca Aguayo, 33 after he was remanded in custody on charges of raping a girl.

Roca, who faced a backlash following his statements, however said that it was a shame that it was always the man who paid the price.

He said that while visiting his son in prison, he had formed the opinion that it was a tragedy that there were so many young men in there for the same reason. He took to Facebook to address all parents of young girls, placing the blame anthem when people like his son get accused of rape.

Roca claimed that despite her young age, the 12 year old girl had a woman's body and the parents of young girls must control their children better. He said that parents who do not follow this advise must be condemned for their own bad choices.

'He has a public responsibility as an official and his statements are unacceptable,' former president of the Chilean Independent Democratic Union party, Isabel Pla Jarufe said in response. He has attempted to make his 33 year old son a victim in a case where he raped a 12 year old girl.

Under pressure to, Roca later in an interview said that he words had been taken out of context and that he did not mean to say young girls should be controlled. What I meant was they should be guided he said.

'It's a shame what happened to my son. I just visited him in jail and it was full of young men just like him, detained for being with minors without thinking of the consequences beforehand. This feels very wrong to me regardless of whether the minor appeared older or not,' he said according to a report in the Daily Mail.