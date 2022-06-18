YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Children used in communal riots: Child rights body demands probe by NIA

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 18: Child rights body, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Saturday urged governments of states that witnessed "communal protests" over remarks made by two now-sacked BJP functionaries against Prophet Mohammad to recommend a national Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the use of children in the violence.

    Children used in communal riots: Child rights body demands probe by NIA

    The use of children in last week's violence may have been coordinated by dubious organisations, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson Priyank Kanoongo alleged in a tweet in Hindi, news agency PTI reported.

    The NCPCR has urged the state governments to recommend to the Centre a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the matter, he said.

    On June 10, protests erupted in several parts of the country, including outside Delhi's Jama Masjid, with hundreds of people demanding the arrest of now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the party's former Delhi unit media chief Naveen Jindal over their controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

    Earlier, Kanpur witnessed communal violence over the issue which left at least 40 people, including 20 police personnel, injured.

    (PTI)

    Comments

    More NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY News  

    Read more about:

    national investigation agency prophet mohammad

    Story first published: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 16:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 18, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X