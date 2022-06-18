NIA steps in again as the menace of radicalisation worsens in Tamil Nadu

Yasin Malik: His conviction is just the start, justice now awaits family of martyred IAF officials

From a lavish lifestyle to a lifer, how NIA painstakingly brought Yasin Malik to justice

Can Yasin Malik go in appeal: Yes, but not against his conviction

Children used in communal riots: Child rights body demands probe by NIA

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 18: Child rights body, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Saturday urged governments of states that witnessed "communal protests" over remarks made by two now-sacked BJP functionaries against Prophet Mohammad to recommend a national Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the use of children in the violence.

The use of children in last week's violence may have been coordinated by dubious organisations, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson Priyank Kanoongo alleged in a tweet in Hindi, news agency PTI reported.

The NCPCR has urged the state governments to recommend to the Centre a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the matter, he said.

On June 10, protests erupted in several parts of the country, including outside Delhi's Jama Masjid, with hundreds of people demanding the arrest of now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the party's former Delhi unit media chief Naveen Jindal over their controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

Earlier, Kanpur witnessed communal violence over the issue which left at least 40 people, including 20 police personnel, injured.

(PTI)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 16:32 [IST]