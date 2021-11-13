Children's Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes, Speech and Essay Ideas in English

New Delhi, Nov 13: Children's Day is celebrated in India on November 14 every year. November 14 is also the birth anniversary of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal, who was fondly called 'Chacha Nehru'.

After the death of Jawaharlal Nehru in 1964, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday or November 14 as Children's Day in India. Nehru is often cited as saying that children should always be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow.

On this day, Special cultural programmes, activities and competitions are usually held in schools on the occasion Children's Day.

They also try to give speeches like Pt Nehru and usually a competition is held in which the child who gives best speech is rewarded.

Children's Day 2021: Speech and Essay ideas for students

Importance of Children's day

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and his love for Children.

Importance online education for children.

Chacha Nehru.

Why is Children's Day celebrated on Jawaharlal Nehru's birthday?

Children, the future of India

How pandemic has affected children

Children's day 2021 speech tips

Good to start the speech or essay with famous quote of Jawaharlal Nehru

Highlight importance of Children's Day

Connect it with Jawaharlal Nehru

Say children are the new future of India

Keep the speech short and simple

Children's Day quotes, wishes and messages:

"While children are struggling to be unique, the world around them is trying all means to make them look like everybody else". - APJ Abdul Kalam

"Every child is an artist, the problem is how to remain an artist once we grow up" - Pablo Picasso

"Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man" - Rabindranath Tagore

"What is a home without children? Quiet." - Henny Youngman

"Children need love, especially when they do not deserve it." - Harold S. Hulbert

"A child can always teach an adult three things: to be happy for no reason, to be always busy with something and know how to demand with all his might what you want" - Paulo Coelho

"I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character". - Martin Luther King

Children's Day wishes:

There are some things money can't buy, one such thing is our childhood. Enjoy the spirit of children's day... Happy Children's Day!

A child can ask questions that a wise man cannot answer. Happy Children's Day!

Children are the best creation of God, they spread joy in every season. Happy Children's Day.

Every child is a gift of nature, give them their today, give them time to play, and make way for their future. Happy Children's Day!

Childhood is about innocence and playfulness. It is about joy and freedom. Happy Children's Day..!!

