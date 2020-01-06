Children not part of NRC won’t be sent to detention centres: AG tells Supreme Court

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 06: The Centre has told the Supreme Court that children will not be separated from their families and taken to detention centres if any of their parents names are included in the final NRC.

The centre made this submission after it was pointed out that 60 children had been excluded from the Assam NRC. They were excluded despite showing all documents. However their parents were included, advocate Aparna Bhat pointed out.

The Supreme Court then took on record the undertaking by Attorney General, K K Venugopal that the children excluded from the NRC, whose parents have been given citizenship will not be sent to detention centres in Assam. The AG also told the court that 19 lakh had been excluded from the final NRC in Assam.