    Child dies after being run over by TMC MP's car in Bengal

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Nov 16: A six-year-old boy was killed after he was hit by Trinamool Congress MP Abu Taher Khan's car in Murshidabad district of West Bengal. Police have arrested the car's driver, Alamgir Mondol, and the vehicle was also seized.

    The incident happened this morning when Khan was travelling from Nowda area to Berhampore town in the district.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    According to police officials and eyewitnesses, the boy who was playing nearby suddenly came in front of the speeding car and got hit.

    "The boy was grievously injured, and the MP took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. We have arrested the driver of the car Alamgir Mondal and seized the vehicle. A case has also been lodged," a senior district police officer said.

    According to PTI, Khan later told reporters that he would visit the boy's village on Thursday during the burial ceremony and meet his parents.

    "The child's mother didn't keep watch and the child was running across the road when accident happened," Abu Taher Khan told reporters.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 21:23 [IST]
