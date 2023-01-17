5 members of a Bangladeshi family have been detained by Kanpur police for having fake documents

Chief of Azad Hind Fauj and dreaded criminal Nitesh Singh alias Maharaaj nabbed

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

During the questioning, Nitesh said that he had formed the Azad Hind Fauj to avenge the killing of his relatives. I have killed four naxalites, he said.

New Delhi, Jan 17: Notorious criminal Nitesh Singh alias Maharaaj, founder and chief of the Azad Hind Fauj (AHF), which is a splinter group the naxalites from North Bihar has been arrested from Lucknow on Monday.

He was arrested in a joint operation by the Bihar police and special task force (STF), Uttar Pradesh.

Singh is a resident of Chhapra Tariyani in Sheohar district was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 and was wanted in 17 cases. The police said that the Azad Hind Fauj members are involved in various crimes, including extortion, kidnapping and murder. The group has killed over 15 people in the last five years, the police also said.

Citing an official of the UP STF, Hindustan Times said, ' acting on a tip off, a police team led by deputy superintendent of police, Bimal Kumar Singh conducted a raid near the Awadh Bus Stand at Gomtinagar in Lucknow and arrested Nitesh.

The STF said that they worked on the case and got to know that Nitesh who was a symbol of terror in some districts of Bihar was standing near the Awadh bus stand. He was waiting for some of his aides, when a team went to the spot and arrested him.



Nitesh, according to the Bihar police was arrested in connection with a murder case which took place at Chhapra Tariyani village. He also with his associates fired upon one Madhu Gupta and his brother. While Madhu was injured in the firing, his brother died.

Nitesh was taken to the police station following his arrest. During his questioning, he said that he formed the Azad Hind Fauj, a self-styled military group. He also said that he had killed four naxalites who murdered his uncle, cousin and brother-in-law.

The police said that Azad Hind Fauj had killed several people including Maoists, businessmen and influential leaders since its formation.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 13:34 [IST]