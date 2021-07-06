Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane on two-day visit to UK; Meets General Sir Carter

During his visit, Army chief MM Naravane to inaugurate memorial for Indian soldiers in Italy

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 06: Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane has met UK's Chief of Defence Staff General Sir Nicholas Carter and exchanged views on defence cooperation between the two countries. On July 5, General Naravane arrived on a two-day visit to the United Kingdom.

During the UK leg of his European tour, Gen Naravane is also scheduled to meet UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace and Chief of General Staff General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith.

Taking to Twitter, Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army on Tuesday said, "General MM Naravane COAS interacted with General Sir Nicholas Carter, Chief of Defence Staff, CDS and exchanged views on bilateral defence cooperation."

Earlier, General Naravane inspected the Guard of Honour provided by the Grenadier Guards on Horse Guards' Parade Square as part of his welcome by the British Army.

During the second leg of his Europe tour on Wednesday and Thursday, General Naravane will be holding important discussions with the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Staff of the Italian Army.

"Additionally, the Chief of Army Staff will also inaugurate the Indian Army Memorial in the famous town of Cassino and will be briefed at the Italian Army's Counter IED Centre of Excellence at Cecchignola, Rome," the Indian Army had said in a pre-visit statement.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 11:02 [IST]