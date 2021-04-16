YouTube
    Chidambaram slams Muraleedharan for 'Covidiot' remark against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Chennai, Apr 16: Hitting out at Union Minister V Muraleedharan's 'Covidiot' barb at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday called it 'shocking' and asked if there was nobody in the BJP leadership to reprimand the minister.

    Such language was "unacceptable," the former Union Minister said in a tweet. "Central minister Mr V Muraleedharan is reported to have described CM, Kerala as a "Covidiot". Shocking."

    "Is there no one in the BJP's leadership who will reprimand the minister for using unacceptable language?" he asked.

    CISCE decides to postpone ICSE Classes 10, 12 Boards 2021 examinations; final decision in JuneCISCE decides to postpone ICSE Classes 10, 12 Boards 2021 examinations; final decision in June

    The Kerala BJP unit had on Thursday accused Vijayan of violating the COVID-19 protocol, alleging he hid from the public the fact that he was a primary contact of his virus infected daughter and carried out a massive roadshow two days ahead of the April 6 state Assembly polls.

    "Kerala CM @VijayanPinarayi is a #COVIDIOT.There is no better word to describe a Chief Minister who continuously violates #COVID Protocols," Muraleedharan had tweeted.

    The allegations came a day after the chief minister, who had tested positive for COVID-19, was discharged from the government medical college.

    Story first published: Friday, April 16, 2021, 19:20 [IST]
